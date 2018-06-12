Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

11-member interim Balochistan cabinet takes oath

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

QUETTA: An 11-member interim Balochistan cabinet took oath on Tuesday afternoon. 

Governor Muhammad Achakzai administered the oath at a ceremony held at the Governor House. 

Malik Inayat, Nasarullah Khiljee, and Farzana Baloch were sworn in.  

The interim Cabinet also includes Naveed Kalmati, Hafiz Khaleel Ahmedm, Manzoor Hussain, and Imam Bakhsh.

Abdul Salam Khan, Agha Umer Bangulza, Khurram Shehzad, and Faizullah Kakar also took oath to become part of the caretaker government of the province. 

Alauddin Marri sworn in as caretaker Balochistan chief minister

ECP appointed Alauddin Marri as caretaker chief minister of Balochistan after the parliamentary committee failed to reach consensus

On June 7, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had appointed Alauddin Marri as Balochistan's caretaker chief minister, after a parliamentary committee formed to decide a name for the post failed to reach consensus on the matter. 

Marri, who belongs to Mastung district of Balochistan, was recommended by the former provincial government, which had also proposed the name of Sardar Shaukat Popalzai for the candidature.

The Balochistan Assembly stood dissolved on June 1, after completing its five-year term. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Teenager dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Updated 26 minutes ago
15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

15 tolas for Rs0.15mn? PPP candidate’s nomination papers rejected for mis-declaration

Updated 43 minutes ago
Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

Updated 54 minutes ago
Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

Pakistanis' foreign assets: SC expresses dissatisfaction over SBP report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

Former Indian PM Vajpayee ill, admitted to hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed disqualification case on Wednesday

Updated 3 hours ago
97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

97-year-old to contest against Imran Khan for NA-35 Bannu seat

 Updated 2 hours ago
No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

No plan to approach IMF, says interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

Mainstream parties distribute tickets based on dynastic politics ahead of elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM