11-member interim Balochistan cabinet takes oath

QUETTA: An 11-member interim Balochistan cabinet took oath on Tuesday afternoon.



Governor Muhammad Achakzai administered the oath at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Malik Inayat, Nasarullah Khiljee, and Farzana Baloch were sworn in.



The interim Cabinet also includes Naveed Kalmati, Hafiz Khaleel Ahmedm, Manzoor Hussain, and Imam Bakhsh.

Abdul Salam Khan, Agha Umer Bangulza, Khurram Shehzad, and Faizullah Kakar also took oath to become part of the caretaker government of the province.

On June 7, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had appointed Alauddin Marri as Balochistan's caretaker chief minister, after a parliamentary committee formed to decide a name for the post failed to reach consensus on the matter.

Marri, who belongs to Mastung district of Balochistan, was recommended by the former provincial government, which had also proposed the name of Sardar Shaukat Popalzai for the candidature.



The Balochistan Assembly stood dissolved on June 1, after completing its five-year term.

