pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Alauddin Marri sworn in as caretaker Balochistan chief minister

GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai (R) administers the oath to Alauddin Marri (L), the caretaker CM of Balochistan 

QUETTA: Alauddin Marri was sworn in as Balochistan's caretaker chief minister in a ceremony held at the Governor House in Quetta on Friday.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai administered the oath to the new chief minister. 

Marri was named as the province's caretaker chief minister by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, after a parliamentary committee formed to decide a name for the post failed to reach consensus on the matter. 

Marri, who belongs to Mastung district of Balochistan, was recommended by the former provincial government, which had also proposed the name of Sardar Shaukat Popalzai for the candidature.

Won't allow anyone to rig polls, says Nawaz

PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

NEPRA takes notice of load-shedding, instructs NTDC to improve situation

Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Nawaz decides not to appear before Supreme Court in Asghar Khan case

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from June 15-18

Caretaker PM chairs NSC session, next FATF meeting discussed

Imran asks PM Mulk to tell public if PML-N govt is responsible for load-shedding

Pervez Musharraf will not return to Pakistan: Shah

