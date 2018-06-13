PM gives additional portfolios to Akhtar, Khan

Can't connect right now! retry
According to the notification, the National Security Division has been taken back from Abdullah Hussain Haroon (L), while Interim Finance and Planning Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar (R) was given the additional portfolio of privatisation ministry and Interior Minister Mohammad Azam Khan (C) was given the Housing and Works Ministry. Photo: File
2

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday made changes to the six-member interim cabinet, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Interim Finance and Planning Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar was given the additional portfolio of privatisation ministry and Interior Minister Mohammad Azam Khan was given the Housing and Works Ministry, said the notification. 

Another notification issued by the Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Dr Iram A Khan, the National Security Division was taken back from Abdullah Hussain Haroon. He will, however, continue to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

The changes will be implemented from eighth June. 

Federal cabinet expected to mull over putting Nawaz on ECL today

Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet today, sources say

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the six-member interim cabinet at the President House in Islamabad on fifth June.

Sources informed Geo News on Wednesday (today) that Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has summoned a session of the federal cabinet, which is likely to mull over placing the names of Nawaz Sharif and his family on the exit control list (ECL). 

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the Ministry of Interior on June 11 to place Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL. It was NAB's second letter on the matter that also requested the interior ministry to place Hasan and Hussain on the list.

