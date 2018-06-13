Federal cabinet expected to mull over putting Nawaz on ECL today

A six-member caretaker federal cabinet appointed by interim prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was sworn-in on June 5. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday summoned a session of the federal cabinet, which is likely to mull over placing the names of Nawaz Sharif and his family on the exit control list (ECL), sources informed Geo News.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the Ministry of Interior on June 11 to place Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL. It was NAB's second letter on the matter. The letter also requested the interior ministry to place Hasan and Hussain on the list.

Moreover, the issue pertaining to the posting and transfer of chief secretaries and inspectors generals of police (IGPs) is also likely to be discussed today.

Those being considered for the posts of chief secretaries include information secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, power secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and trade secretary Younus Dagha . Others include Shoaib Siddiqui and Shoaib Memon.

Moreover, those being considered as police chiefs include Basheer Memon, Kaleem Imam, Hussain Asghar, Ahmed Latif, and Dr Shoaib Dastgir.

Six-member federal cabinet

A six-member caretaker federal cabinet appointed by interim prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was sworn-in on June 5.

The cabinet includes former governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Shamshad Akhtar, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, Mohammad Azam Khan, and Syed Ali Zafar.



Haroon has the portfolio of foreign ministry and national security division along with the additional portfolio of Ministry of Defence. Akhtar was appointed finance minister and planning minister in the caretaker setup. She was also given the additional portfolio of privatisation ministry.

Azam Khan has the portfolio of Ministry of Interior, while Yusuf Shaikh was appointed as the minister of education.

Ali Zafar is in charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice as well as Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Information.

Roshan Khursheed serves as the minister of human rights and minister of states and frontier regions along with minister of Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in the caretaker setup.