Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Federal cabinet expected to mull over putting Nawaz on ECL today

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

A six-member caretaker federal cabinet appointed by interim prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was sworn-in on June 5. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday summoned a session of the federal cabinet, which is likely to mull over placing the names of Nawaz Sharif and his family on the exit control list (ECL), sources informed Geo News.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the Ministry of Interior on June 11 to place Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL. It was NAB's second letter on the matter. The letter also requested the interior ministry to place Hasan and Hussain on the list.

NAB requests Interior Ministry to place Nawaz, Maryam on Exit Control List

This is NAB's second letter on the matter. The anti-graft body in a letter on Feb14 had put forward the same request.

Moreover, the issue pertaining to the posting and transfer of chief secretaries and inspectors generals of police (IGPs) is also likely to be discussed today. 

Those being considered for the posts of chief secretaries include information secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, power secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and trade secretary Younus Dagha . Others include Shoaib Siddiqui and Shoaib Memon.

Moreover, those being considered as police chiefs include Basheer Memon, Kaleem Imam, Hussain Asghar, Ahmed Latif, and Dr Shoaib Dastgir. 

Six-member federal cabinet

A six-member caretaker federal cabinet appointed by interim prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was sworn-in on June 5. 

Six-member caretaker federal cabinet sworn in

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the six-member interim cabinet

The cabinet includes former governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Shamshad Akhtar, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, Mohammad Azam Khan, and Syed Ali Zafar.

Haroon has the portfolio of foreign ministry and national security division along with the additional portfolio of Ministry of Defence. Akhtar was appointed finance minister and planning minister in the caretaker setup. She was also given the additional portfolio of privatisation ministry. 

Azam Khan has the portfolio of Ministry of Interior, while Yusuf Shaikh was appointed as the minister of education.

Ali Zafar is in charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice as well as Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Information.

Roshan Khursheed serves as the minister of human rights and minister of states and frontier regions along with minister of Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in the caretaker setup.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

 Updated 18 minutes ago
NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

 Updated 4 hours ago
It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM