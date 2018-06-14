Begum Kulsoom kept on ventilator after condition further deteriorates: sources

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital after her condition further deteriorated late Thursday, hospital sources informed Geo News.



Sources said that Begum Kulsoom collapsed in the ICU after a cardiac arrest, and has not since regained consciousness. She has been kept on ventilator, life-support machine and emergency medicine.

The wife of former premier was re-admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. She was taken to emergency unit last night as her condition deteriorated.

The sources further said that she was being kept under intensive care and her condition was being closely monitored.

Earlier, Nawaz and his daughter Maryam arrived in London to visit ailing Begum Kulsoom.

Maryam, in a tweet, informed of their departure and requested prayers for her mother's health.



Kulsoom Nawaz has underwent multiple surgeries in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

In April, her medical reports indicated that her health had worsened after her throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body.



On May 25, her health was said to have improved briefly, before it again deteriorated on Wednesday.

Nawaz and Maryam are scheduled to return to the country after spending Eid with Kulsoom Nawaz.

On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before accountability court in the corruption references against the Sharif family.