Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Maryam and Nawaz leave for London, to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have left for London from Lahore airport, Geo News reported Thursday morning. Photo: file

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz left for London from Lahore airport on Thursday.

The father and daughter will reach London via Doha. They will spend Eid-ul-Fitr with Nawaz's ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom, and return to Pakistan next week.

While speaking to the media before departure to London, Maryam confirmed that she and Nawaz will return to the country next week.

“I request the nation to pray for my mother’s good health,” she added, adding that she was eager to meet her mother. 

On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before accountability in the corruption references against the Sharif family.

The former prime minister and his family members are facing three corruption references in the accountability court — Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments — in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

Nawaz and Maryam filed petitions seeking exemption from June 11 to June 15. The petition stated that both of them want to travel to London to meet the ailing wife of Nawaz, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. The new medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz was also attached with the petition. 

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had allowed Nawaz along with his daughter to visit his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London. 

Kulsoom Nawaz's health improves

On May 25, sources informed Geo News that the health of Begum Nawaz had improved following medical treatment for throat cancer in London.

She underwent surgery in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Begum Nawaz underwent a surgery wherein doctors removed the cancerous tumours in her throat. However, six chemotherapy sessions later, her cancer returned and spread to the rest of her body, said sources familiar with the matter.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's health shows signs of improvement, say sources

Nawaz's wife is regularly taken to Harley Street clinic for checkups, treatment

According to latest reports, wife of the former premier is still weak due to prolonged medical treatments but has shown signs of improvement.

She is regularly taken to the Harley Street clinic for checkups, treatment, and follow-ups, sources told Geo News

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Updated 52 minutes ago
Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: sources

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

 Updated 4 hours ago
Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Updated 5 hours ago
Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on Saturday: Met dept

 Updated 5 hours ago
11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

11 suspected organ traffickers arrested from Faisalabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

Tree felling, illegal construction continue in Margalla Hills: CJP

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM