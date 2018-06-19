UAE announces one-year residency permit to people from war, disaster zones

Photo: Wikipedia

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a one-year residency permit for people from war and disaster-hit zones.

UAE cabinet, chaired by Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Monday adopted a resolution granting nationals of countries facing war and natural disasters a one-year stay.

Under the resolution, nationals of affected countries will be granted an extendable one-year permit — regardless of the conditions of their visa — between August 1 to October 31 this year.

They will also be exempted from any imposed fines.

The decision is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to help all those in need around the world and strengthen its position as an incubator of all nationalities, Khaleej Times reported.