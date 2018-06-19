Fawad, Tallal Chaudhry hurl indecent words at each other on live show

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry and former minister of state Tallal Chaudhry blatantly attacked each other with indecent words on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk' aired on Tuesday.



The two political figures used such indecent words against each other, which could not be repeated.

Hamid Mir, anchorperson of the show, kept trying to restrain the two individuals, but neither refrained from verbally attacking the other.

The programme was aired at 8pm on Tuesday.

Last month, PTI leader Naeemul Haque had slapped Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz during their appearance on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'.

Aziz's inappropriate remarks had irked Haque, which then led to a heated exchange between the two political figures.

The minister of privatisation called Haque a "thief", after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him on live television.

Another guest speaker, Pakistan Peoples Party's Nafeesa Shah, left the show following the incident.

While Aziz had maintained that the PTI pre-planned the slapping incident to provoke him, Haque termed it an unfortunate spur-of-the-moment reaction.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also weighed in on the slapping incident remarking that the situation was quite sad.

He had said that this was the culture of the PTI, for which its chief Imran Khan was responsible.