PTI's Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq Tuesday slapped Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz during their appearance on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'.



Aziz's inappropriate remarks irked Haq, which led to a heated exchange between the two political figures.

The minister of privatisation called Haq a "thief", after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him on live television.



Muneeb Farooq, the anchorperson of the show, kept trying to defuse the situation.

Another guest speaker, Pakistan Peoples Party's Nafeesa Shah, left the show following the incident.

The programme was aired on Geo News at 11:05pm on Tuesday.

PTI pre-planned slapping incident to provoke me: Aziz

Responding to the incident, Daniyal Aziz remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been pre-planning against him to provoke him.

Speaking to media outside the accountability court on Wednesday, he said that he said no such thing which warranted such a response from the PTI leader.

Aziz further remarked that there is a hidden agenda behind PTI’s 100 day plan, adding that the plan is to destroy the country.

He further added that when pointed out members of PTI get startled and lose control of the situation.

'Slapping incident part of PTI's culture'

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also weighed in on the slapping incident on live television, remarking that the situation is quite sad.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid, who was speaking to journalists before the accountability court, used the incident to launch into a tirade against the rival party, adding that this is the culture of PTI, for which its chief Imran Khan is responsible.

“One by one all hidden agendas of PTI are being exposed,” he said.

Nawaz remarked that it was saddening to see that the media is being threatened. “Please remember all small things are being noted, the nation remembers everything.”

Captain (retd) Safdar slams PTI culture

Nawaz's son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar slammed PTI and asked them is this the culture we are setting for our youth?

He further added that the slap was not just a slap in the face of PTI but on the face of the entire parliament. He urged the PTI chief Imran Khan should take notice of the incident.