Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI's Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 22, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq Tuesday slapped Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz during their appearance on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'.

Aziz's inappropriate remarks irked Haq, which led to a heated exchange between the two political figures.

The minister of privatisation called Haq a "thief", after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him on live television. 

Muneeb Farooq, the anchorperson of the show, kept trying to defuse the situation.

Another guest speaker, Pakistan Peoples Party's Nafeesa Shah, left the show following the incident.

The programme was aired on Geo News at 11:05pm on Tuesday.

PTI pre-planned slapping incident to provoke me: Aziz

Responding to the incident, Daniyal Aziz remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been pre-planning against him to provoke him. 

PTI ‘pre-planned’ slapping incident to provoke me, claims Aziz

The PML-N leader added PTI is responsible for destroying the party organisation from within

Speaking to media outside the accountability court on Wednesday, he said that he said no such thing which warranted such a response from the PTI leader.

Aziz further remarked that there is a hidden agenda behind PTI’s 100 day plan, adding that the plan is to destroy the country.

He further added that when pointed out members of PTI get startled and lose control of the situation.

'Slapping incident part of PTI's culture'

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also weighed in on the slapping incident on live television, remarking that the situation is quite sad.

Nawaz labels slapping incident 'part of PTI's culture’

One by one all hidden agendas of PTI are being exposed, says former premier

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid, who was speaking to journalists before the accountability court, used the incident to launch into a tirade against the rival party, adding that this is the culture of PTI, for which its chief Imran Khan is responsible.

“One by one all hidden agendas of PTI are being exposed,” he said.

Nawaz remarked that it was saddening to see that the media is being threatened. “Please remember all small things are being noted, the nation remembers everything.”

Captain (retd) Safdar slams PTI culture

Nawaz's son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar slammed PTI and asked them is this the culture we are setting for our youth?

He further added that the slap was not just a slap in the face of PTI but on the face of the entire parliament. He urged the PTI chief Imran Khan should take notice of the incident. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

KP government decides not to present provincial budget

KP government decides not to present provincial budget

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Govt backtracking on earlier commitment on caretaker PM: Shah

Govt backtracking on earlier commitment on caretaker PM: Shah

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Sabika’s killing should not deter children from pursuing foreign education, says father

Sabika’s killing should not deter children from pursuing foreign education, says father

 Updated 45 minutes ago
PM Abbasi, Malaysia's Mahathir agree to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Abbasi, Malaysia's Mahathir agree to strengthen bilateral ties

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Pakistan hosts its first SCO anti-terrorism meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan hosts its first SCO anti-terrorism meeting in Islamabad

 Updated an hour ago
Woman jumps to death with infant daughter in Karachi

Woman jumps to death with infant daughter in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Teenage girl allegedly raped by shopkeeper in Karachi

Teenage girl allegedly raped by shopkeeper in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI ‘pre-planned’ slapping incident to provoke me, claims Aziz

PTI ‘pre-planned’ slapping incident to provoke me, claims Aziz

 Updated an hour ago
NAB summons Lahore commissioner in LPC corruption probe

NAB summons Lahore commissioner in LPC corruption probe

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM