Indian forces brutally martyr three more Kashmiri youths in IoK

SRINAGAR: Three more Kashmiri youths were martyred as occupying Indian forces continued their brutalities in India-occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Tuesday.



Indian troops martyred the youngsters during a siege and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district, the Kashmir Media Service reported. Occupying Indian forces also bombed a residential house in the vicinity.

People of the occupied valley also staged a protest against Indian aggression, which was also tear-gassed by the occupying forces.

Meanwhile, another video emerged on social media showing Indian soldiers using innocent Kashmiri youths as 'human shields' to safeguard themselves against stones being pelted at them by the protesters.

The video showed coward soldiers forcing four Kashmiri youths sit on the ground in front of their vehicle.



Earlier in April, the first video surfaced in which an Indian army officer had tied a Kashmiri youth to the front of his vehicle using him as 'human shield' in order to avoid rocks from coming his way by the protesting Kashmiris.



The youth, Farooq Ahmed Dar, was paraded for four hours in a village as a warning to protesting locals.



Following public outcry on social media, the then chief minister of IoK, Mehbooba Mufti, had ordered police to submit a report, while the Indian army said it had been analysing the video and its credibility.

On Thursday, a United Nations report accused India of having used excessive force in IoK to martyr and wound civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

The first UN report on human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir focuses mainly on serious violations in the region from July 2016 to April 2018.

Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were martyred by security forces and up to 20 civilians martyred by armed groups in the same period, it said.

“In response to demonstrations that started in 2016, Indian security forces used excessive force that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries,” the report said.