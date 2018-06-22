Kulsoom’s condition slightly better but not out of danger yet: Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the condition of his wife, Begum Kulsoom, is slightly better but she is not completely out of danger yet.



Nawaz, in an interview to BBC Urdu, expressed regret that had he visited his wife before last Thursday, he would at least have been able to find her conscious.

“[Begum] Kulsoom’s condition is better compared to before. [I wish] I had [reached here] before [last] Thursday, she was at least in a conscious state then,” he said, and requested for prayers for his ailing wife.

The ex-prime minister's wife was admitted to Harley Street Clinic on June 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since. She had been undergoing treatment for throat cancer during the past few months.

Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.

Hussain Nawaz, the former premier’s son, also confirmed that his mother’s condition has improved compared to last week.

Maryam Nawaz told media yesterday that her mother’s condition remained critical.



Earlier this week, sources quoted doctors treating Begum Kulsoom as saying that her vital organs were functioning normally and she even opened her eyes once after being put on life support.