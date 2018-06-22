Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Kulsoom’s condition slightly better but not out of danger yet: Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 22, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the condition of his wife, Begum Kulsoom, is slightly better but she is not completely out of danger yet.

Nawaz, in an interview to BBC Urdu, expressed regret that had he visited his wife before last Thursday, he would at least have been able to find her conscious.

“[Begum] Kulsoom’s condition is better compared to before. [I wish] I had [reached here] before [last] Thursday, she was at least in a conscious state then,” he said, and requested for prayers for his ailing wife.

The ex-prime minister's wife was admitted to Harley Street Clinic on June 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since. She had been undergoing treatment for throat cancer during the past few months.

Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.

Hussain Nawaz, the former premier’s son, also confirmed that his mother’s condition has improved compared to last week.

Begum Kulsoom’s condition still critical: Maryam Nawaz

Former premier's daughter said this while leaving the hospital on Thursday

Maryam Nawaz told media yesterday that her mother’s condition remained critical.

Earlier this week, sources quoted doctors treating Begum Kulsoom as saying that her vital organs were functioning normally and she even opened her eyes once after being put on life support.

More From Pakistan:

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Updated 22 minutes ago
Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Updated 2 hours ago
Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

Updated 6 hours ago
Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Updated 6 hours ago
No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM