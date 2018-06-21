Begum Kulsoom’s condition still critical: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz leaves hospital where her mother is under treatment. Photo: Geo News

LONDON: The condition Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, remained critical on Thursday, her daughter said.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital where Begum Kulsoom has been under treatment, Maryam Nawaz requested for prayers for her ailing mother.

She did not respond to the questions asked pertaining to political situation back home.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders including Khawaja Asif, Nuzhat Sadiq, Nehal Hashmi also visited Begum Kulsum.

Two days back, sources had quoted doctors treating Begum Kulsoom as saying that her vital organs were functioning normally and she even opened her eyes once after being put on life support.

Sources had said the doctors informed Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif that Begum Kulsoom's condition had not deteriorated but had not improved significantly either.

The ex-prime minister's wife was admitted to the hospital on June 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.