Pentagon indefinitely suspends some training exercises with South Korea

A member of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) rappels down during an anti-terror drill as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise in Goyang, South Korea, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

WASHINGTON: The United States and South Korea have agreed to indefinitely suspend two exchange program training exercises, the Pentagon said on Friday, in the aftermath of the summit earlier this month between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



“To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said on Friday.

“This includes suspending FREEDOM GUARDIAN along with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months,” White said.

The United States and South Korea earlier this week announced the suspension of planning for Freedom Guardian.