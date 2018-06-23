Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
REUTERS

Pentagon indefinitely suspends some training exercises with South Korea

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

A member of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) rappels down during an anti-terror drill as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise in Goyang, South Korea, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files
 

WASHINGTON: The United States and South Korea have agreed to indefinitely suspend two exchange program training exercises, the Pentagon said on Friday, in the aftermath of the summit earlier this month between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said on Friday.

“This includes suspending FREEDOM GUARDIAN along with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months,” White said.

The United States and South Korea earlier this week announced the suspension of planning for Freedom Guardian.

India suffers two major diplomatic setbacks in a week

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Kashmiris' first choice is freedom, says Congress leader Saifuddin Soz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian army prepares hit list to target IoK citizens

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mexican airline Volaris offers free flights for separated children

 Updated 4 hours ago
Split families in limbo amid Trump immigration chaos

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tesla recycling machine catches fire at California campus

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan's new ambassador presents credentials to US President Trump

 Updated 13 hours ago
UN slams Trump over child detentions

 Updated 22 hours ago
Turkey gets first F-35 delivery from US

 Updated 23 hours ago
