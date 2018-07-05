Can't connect right now! retry
Six killed after bus, truck collide near Fatehpur

FATEHPUR: At least six were killed and seven others injured after a bus and truck collided near Fatehpur on Thursday, rescue sources reported.  

Among the injured are women and children. All of the injured were shifted to the Shaikh Zayed Medical Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

 
The ill-fated vehicle was travelling on the National Highway when the accident took place. Photo: Geo News screen grab 

According to rescue sources, the accident took place on the National Highway. 

Ten of a family killed as jeep falls into ravine in Mansehra

Vehicle met with the accident near Bela Sacha after driver lost control of the jeep while negotiating a curve

Last month, 10 of a family were killed and four others injured after a jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra's tehsil Balakot. The ill-fated vehicle met with the accident near Bela Sacha after the driver lost control of the jeep while negotiating a curve, according to local police.

The family was travelling back home after attending an engagement ceremony in Sharan.

Earlier this year, on January 15, four people, including three women and a child, were killed after a car fell into a ditch in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the police, the accident occurred due to speeding.

