Six killed after bus, truck collide near Fatehpur

FATEHPUR: At least six were killed and seven others injured after a bus and truck collided near Fatehpur on Thursday, rescue sources reported.



Among the injured are women and children. All of the injured were shifted to the Shaikh Zayed Medical Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

The ill-fated vehicle was travelling on the National Highway when the accident took place. Photo: Geo News screen grab

According to rescue sources, the accident took place on the National Highway.

