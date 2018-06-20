Ten of a family killed as jeep falls into ravine in Mansehra

At least 10 of a family including women and children were killed and four others injured after a jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra's tehsil Mansehra on June 20, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

MANSEHRA: At least 10 of a family were killed and four others injured after a jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra's tehsil Balakot on Wednesday.

The ill-fated vehicle met with the accident near Bela Sacha after the driver lost control of the jeep while negotiating a curve, according to local police.



The vehicle's driver is among the four critically injured persons who were shifted to a hospital in Balakot. Photo: Geo News screen grab

The family was travelling back home after attending an engagement ceremony in Sharan.



The vehicle's driver is among the four critically injured persons who were shifted to a hospital in Balakot.

The deceased include eight women and two children.

Earlier this year, on January 15, four people, including three women and a child, were killed after a car fell into a ditch in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the police, the accident occurred due to speeding.

On January 12, at least six people were killed and 26 injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Kashmir's Poonch town.

