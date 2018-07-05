Can't connect right now! retry
136 cases registered over violation of ECP's code of conduct: Punjab IG

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

Punjab IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Punjab IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said 136 cases have been registered so far over violation of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct.

“Investigations were conducted against 946 political party workers, including 429 from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 134 from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and 22 from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), across Punjab,” the provincial IG said.

“Further, 361 supporters of independent candidates and other political parties were booked over violation of ECP’s code of conduct,” Dr Imam said.

The Punjab IG added, “65 workers of different political parties have been detained under the Goonda Act.”

On Wednesday night, two PTI workers were booked for using fireworks during party leader Aleem Khan’s corner meeting in NA-129 (Lahore).

Police also arrested two guards of PTI candidate for PP-163, Bilal Aslam, for display of arms.

In view of Section 144 imposed in the city, display of arms and fireworks is banned in pursuance of ECP's code of conduct.

Separately, a returning officer has summoned PML-N candidate from Muzaffargarh Haroon Sultan for saying it is ‘haram’ to cast votes for women.

