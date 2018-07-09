Tallal contempt case: SC withdraws option to present witnesses

Can't connect right now! retry
The Supreme Court initiated contempt proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudry, who was serving as state minister at the time, on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court on February 2, 2018. Photo: Geo News file   
 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday withdrew the option from Tallal Chaudry to present witnesses in a contempt case against the PML-N leader. 

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry, who was serving as state minister at the time, on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

The directions came as the three-member bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, resumed hearing the case.

Contempt case: SC directs Tallal Chaudry to ensure counsel's presence at next hearing

Former state interior minister claims he's busy contesting general elections, says court can conclude case in two days if it wants to after polls

As the hearing went under way, Justice Gulzar ordered Chaudry to present the defence's final arguments himself. "Present the final arguments yourself if your witnesses are unwilling to appear in court," the judge remarked.  

Chaudry's counsel Kamran Murtaza pleaded for the adjournment of the hearings till after the General Election 2018, however, the bench rejected the petition. 

The hearing was then adjourned till July 11, when the defence will present its final arguments. 

