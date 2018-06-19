Contempt case: SC directs Tallal Chaudry to ensure counsel's presence at next hearing

Tallal Chaudry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court warned former state interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tallal Chaudry on Tuesday to ensure the presence of his counsel at the next hearing of the contempt of court case against him.

The directions came as the three-member bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, resumed hearing the case.

As the hearing went under way, Chaudry's counsel Kamran Murtaza did not appear in court.

The associate defence counsel informed the court that Murtaza is unwell and also busy with weddings of his niece and nephew.

Justice Ahmed then observed that two justices have come from Karachi specifically for this case, adding that state funds have been spent on bringing the judges to Islamabad for the hearing.

Chaudhry apprised the court that he is going through the process of taking part in the upcoming general election and stated that after the July 25 polls, the court can conclude the case in two days if it so desires.

Justice Ahmed remarked that taking part in elections is the defendant's personal matter.

"If your counsel does not show up at the next hearing we will write down that you are representing yourself in the case," the judge remarked.

The court then directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority General Manager Mohammad Tahir to ensure his presence at the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until June 21.

Chaudry was held in contempt after he made anti judiciary remarks at a party rally earlier this year.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudry, who was serving as state minister at the time, on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

Chaudry has been indicted in the case and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.