Monday Jul 09 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Ahmed Shehzad's doping test result to be out this week: sources

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad’s fate over a positive dope test is likely to be known this week, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hoping to receive the final report in the coming days.  

While speaking to Geo.tv, a source in the PCB said that due to the sensitivity of the issue, the tests reports were sent to India for a re-check which caused the delay.

“Pakistan government’s anti-doping agency review board wanted to be very careful and double check because a senior player was involved, hence it asked an Indian lab to re-check tests,” the source said.

“This [getting tests re-checked from India] took several weeks,” the source added.

Ahmed Shehzad tested positive for doping: sources

Shehzad can face a ban of at least three months from international cricket

However, the source confirmed that the report has been submitted to Pakistan’s national anti-doping organization and PCB is hopeful of receiving it from them on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The PCB last month had confirmed, without naming anyone, a player has failed the dope test conducted during the domestic tournament.

“A player has reportedly tested positive for a prohibited substance. But under International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, PCB cannot name the player or charge-sheet him until the chemical report is CONFIRMED by the Anti-Dope Agency of the government. We should have an answer in a day or two,” the PCB had tweeted on June 20.

While there was no official name given from the PCB, sources had confirmed that the player in question was Ahmed Shehzad.

Comments

