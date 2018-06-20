Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
Web Desk

Ahmed Shehzad tested positive for doping: sources

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad tested positive for a dope test, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

Shehzad can face a ban of at least three months from international cricket for violating the anti-doping laws. The opener, however, reserves the option to give second sample test.

Sources informed that Shehzad's test was taken during a recent domestic cricket tournament. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board authorities gave the unfortunate news in a meeting held between selection committee and Head Coach Mickey Arthur on discussing the probable squad for Zimbabwe tour.

It is learned that the PCB has decided to not consider Shehzad for selection for the upcoming tour. Meanwhile, Muhammad Hafeez and Shan Masood have become strong contenders for the opening slot.

Sources have informed that World Anti-Doping Agency will decide action against the Pakistani opener. Shehzad had scored 14 and 24 runs in his last matches against Scotland. 

Later, a PCB spokesperson confirmed that one of its players has been tested positive but added that it can't reveal the name of the player till the verification of the test reports as per the ICC rules.  

