Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Jul 10 2018
By
REUTERS

Oil prices rise as looming Norway strike adds to disruptions

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jul 10, 2018

A pump jack used to help lift crude oil from a well in Norway. Photo: Reuters 

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on escalating concerns over potential supply shortages, with Brent crude leading the way as hundreds of oil workers in Norway were set to strike later in the day.

Brent crude added 55 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $78.62 per barrel by 0638 GMT, following a 1.2-percent climb on Monday.

US light crude futures were up 47 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $74.32.

Hundreds of workers on Norwegian oil and gas offshore rigs are due to strike on Tuesday after rejecting a proposed wage deal, a move which will likely affect the production of at least one field, Shell’s Knarr.

That potentially adds to disruptions in other oil producers amid tensions in the Middle East.

The United States says it wants to reduce oil exports from Iran, the world’s fifth-biggest producer, to zero by November, which would oblige other big producers to pump more.

Saudi Arabia, fellow members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia agreed last month to increase output to dampen price gains and offset global production losses in countries including Libya.

The market has grown concerned that if the Saudis offset the losses from Iran, that will use up global spare capacity and leave markets more vulnerable to further or unexpected production declines.

“The bottom line becomes the available spare capacity within OPEC ... and the markets have started to focus on that,” said Victor Shum, vice-president for energy at IHS markets in Singapore.

“It is likely that concern will support prices all through the summer, while demand continues to be strong during the summer peak,” he said.

Libya’s national oil production fell to 527,000 barrels per day from a high of 1.28 million bpd in February following recent oil port closures, the head of the National Oil Corporation said in a statement on Monday.

In Canada, an outage at the 360,000-barrel per day (bpd) Syncrude oil sands facility reduced flows into Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for US futures.

Money managers raised their bullish bets on US crude in the week to July 3, the US Commodity Trading Commission said on Monday.

Comments

More From Business:

With raft of deals, China and Germany swear to keep trade free

With raft of deals, China and Germany swear to keep trade free

 Updated 19 hours ago
KSE-100 takes sharp dip to touch lowest level in 2018

KSE-100 takes sharp dip to touch lowest level in 2018

 Updated 22 hours ago
Mexico's next president aims to end foreign fuel imports in three years

Mexico's next president aims to end foreign fuel imports in three years

 Updated 2 days ago
IMF bailout on cards for Pakistan's next government

IMF bailout on cards for Pakistan's next government

 Updated 2 days ago
Govt cuts petroleum prices, petrol goes down to Rs95 per litre

Govt cuts petroleum prices, petrol goes down to Rs95 per litre

Updated 3 days ago
Dueling tariffs raise fears of long US-China trade battle

Dueling tariffs raise fears of long US-China trade battle

 Updated 3 days ago
Avenfield verdict: PSX remained in red before last-minute bounce

Avenfield verdict: PSX remained in red before last-minute bounce

 Updated 4 days ago
China state media slams Trump's 'gang of hoodlums'

China state media slams Trump's 'gang of hoodlums'

 Updated 4 days ago
US EPA chief Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals

US EPA chief Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM