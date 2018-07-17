Can't connect right now! retry
Case registered against Sheikh Rasheed over using fireworks in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday against Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and 22 others over using fireworks in Rawalpindi.  

The AML chief and others, including his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafeeq and 15 unknown citizens, are accused of violating a ban on using fireworks. 

According to authorities, the accused had used fireworks in Union Council 40 along with areas part of NA 60 and NA 62 — the constituencies Rasheed is contesting the upcoming polls.  

Police officer Muhammad Yaqoob registered the case under clauses 285 and 286 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which pertain to the negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter and explosive substances.  

The FIR states that the accused used fireworks in the city's Talwaran Bazar despite a ban on the same by the Punjab government. 

