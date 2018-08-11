Punjab Assembly session summoned on August 15

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Malik Rafique Rajwana has summoned a session of the provincial assembly on August 15.



According to the caretaker provincial law minister Zia Haider Rizvi, the session will take place at 10am on August 15, Wednesday in which the newly-elected members will take oath.

The speaker and deputy speaker of Punjab assembly will be elected on August 16 after which the new chief minister will be elected through secret ballot, Rizvi added.

Moreover, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai has summoned a session of the provincial assembly on August 13.

The Balochistan Assembly secretary Shamsuddin said the session will take place at 11am with the speaker and deputy speaker of being elected later in the evening.

A day earlier, acting Sindh governor Agha Siraj Durrani had announced a session of the Sindh Assembly has been summoned on August 13 at 10am.

On Thursday, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Iqbal Jhagra had summoned a session of the provincial assembly on August 13.

President summons NA session on August 13

On Friday, President Mamnoon Hussain signed a summary approving the National Assembly session on August 13, forwarded to him by the caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk.

The newly-elected members will take oath of their office on the first day of the session, followed by elections for the speaker, deputy speaker, and the leader of the house.