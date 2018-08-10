Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 10 2018
By
Asif Bhatti

President summons National Assembly session on August 13

By
Asif Bhatti

Friday Aug 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of the National Assembly on August 13 at 10am, Geo News reported.

The president signed a summary approving the NA session on August 13, forwarded to him by the caretaker prime minister.

The newly-elected members will take oath of their office on the first day of the session.





This will be followed by elections for the speaker, deputy speaker, and the leader of the House.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Iqbal Jhagra has also summoned a session of the provincial assembly on August 13, where he will administer oath to the newly-elected members.

The speaker and deputy speaker of KP assembly will be elected and sworn in during the same session, along with the chief minister of the province.

The session will begin at 10am and take place at the KP Assembly building.

