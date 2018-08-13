No decision yet on Punjab CM slot, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday said the party had not yet finalised a name for the slot of Punjab chief minister.

He was conversing with reporters outside the Parliament after taking oath as member of National Assembly.

“Is it a difficult decision?” one of the journalists asked, to which Imran responded with a smile and no comment.



The PTI chief also expressed his resolve to celebrate this Independence Day with the utmost enthusiasm.



“I will celebrate the Independence Day [tomorrow] with the utmost [fervour],” he told reporters.

Imran, widely touted to be the country’s next prime minister, was sworn in as MNA during the inaugural session of the 15th National Assembly today, which marked the third consecutive democratic transfer of power in the country.

Earlier on Friday, Imran urged the nation to celebrate August 14 with full fervour, "especially as we are now moving towards Naya Pakistan & reclaiming Jinnah's vision InshaAllah," he had tweeted.

