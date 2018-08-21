Nawaz, Maryam’s names placed on ECL: sources

Federal cabinet had decided to place Nawaz, Maryam on Exit Control List. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam have reportedly been placed on the Exit Control List, a day after the newly inducted federal cabinet made the decision.

Sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News that the imprisoned father-daughter duo were put on ECL earlier today.

Nawaz and Maryam are currently serving their prison terms at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, after the former premier was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison while his daughter was given eight years' sentence in a corruption reference earlier in July.

The duo were also slapped with hefty fines, while Maryam's husband Captain (retd) Safdar was sentenced to a year in prison as well.

The decision to place Nawaz and Maryam on the ECL was taken at a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said.

The cabinet had also directed the law and interior ministries to implement red warrants against Nawaz's sons, Hassan and Hussain, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and bring them back to Pakistan, Chaudhry had told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The law ministry was also directed to contact the British government over the Avenfield properties.