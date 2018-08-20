Federal cabinet decides to place Nawaz, Maryam on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The newly inducted federal cabinet has decided to place imprisoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam on the Exit Control List, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.



The first meeting of the new federal cabinet was held in Islamabad earlier today, following the swearing-in ceremony of its members.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting, which also discussed economic challenges and austerity measures, among other matters.

The cabinet also directed the law and interior ministries to implement red warrants against Nawaz's sons, Hassan and Hussain, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and bring them back to Pakistan, Chaudhry told media after the cabinet meeting.



The law ministry has been directed to contact the British government over the Avenfield properties, he added.



"Avenfield properties belong to Pakistan," the info minister said, referring to one of the corruption cases against the Sharif family in which Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison while his daughter Maryam was given eight years' sentence by an accountability court earlier in July.

The father-daughter duo are currently serving their term at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, along with Maryam's husband Captain (retd) Safdar who was sentenced to a year in prison.

"Eliminating corruption is an important part of our [government's] policy," Chaudhry continued, adding that there will be no political appointments in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government.



The cabinet did not discuss anything regarding former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, he said.

The cabinet meeting also focused on implementation of the policy measures announced by PM Imran in his address to the nation on Sunday.

'Will easily get Alvi elected president'

Fawad further expressed hope that the party would also win the presidential election, which will be held on September 4. PTI has nominated Karachi leader Dr Arif Alvi as its presidential candidate. The minister also said PTI will fully participate in the by-election on constituencies vacated by the victorious party lawmakers.

Chaudhry also commented on the government's stance on relations with neighbouring countries, saying talks with China and India will continue [on various matters]. He also emphasised that relations with India would be based on state-level instead of any personal relations.



Indian prime minister has written a letter to PM Imran, who has already stated that Pakistan would be ready to talk on all matters, including Kashmir issue, the information minister said.

Austerity measures announced

Chaudhry detailed austerity plans by the government to be carried out by reducing official expenses.

He said that the 88 vehicles for the PM House would be auctioned off and that a committee would be formed under Finance Minister Asad Umar to overview large residential government buildings.

In addition, the government has withdrawn the facility of medical treatment abroad on state expenses. Foreign tours of ministers would also be limited, the minister said.

PM Imran would not go on foreign visits for the first three months unless absolutely necessary, he added.

16 ministers, 5 advisers, a special accountability assistant

A total of 16 ministers were inducted into the federal cabinet earlier today. Five advisers to the prime minister, along with a special assistant on accountability, were also appointed.

The ministers inducted into PM Imran's cabinet include Mohammad Farogh Naseem (Minister of Law and Justice); Pervez Khattak (Minister of Defence); Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Minister of Foreign Affairs); Asad Umar (Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs); Shiekh Rashid Ahmed (Minister for Railways); Zubaida Jalal (Minister of Defence Production); Fawad Chaudhry (Minister of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage); Fahmida Mirza (Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination); Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication); Shireen Mazari (Minister of Human Rights); Shafqat Mahmood (Minister of Federal Education and Heritage); Aamir Mehmood Kiyani (Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination); Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema (Minister of State and Frontier Region); Noor-ul-Haq Qadri (Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony); Ghulam Sarwar Khan (Minister of Petroleum Division); and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar (Minister for Water Resources).

The advisers include Mohammad Shehzad Arbab (establishment portfolio); Abdul Razak Dawood (commerce, textile, industry and production and investment); Dr Ishrat Hussain (institutional reforms and austerity); Amin Aslam (climate change); and Zaheer-ud-din Babar Awan (parliamentary affairs).

Former deputy prosecutor National Accountability Bureau, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, has been appointed as special assistant to PM Imran Khan on accountability.