Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Paris with religious zeal, fervour

Pakistani community and their families offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Embassy of Pakistan in France, Paris, France, August 21, 2018. APP/APP04-21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani community in France celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Tuesday with religious sanctity and fervour.



Special arrangements were made at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris where community members, officers, and staff of the embassy along with their families offered Eid prayers in large number, a message received here from Paris said.

In his message to the community, Pakistan's Ambassador to France Moin-ul-Haque termed Eid-ul-Azha as an important festival celebrated in memory of the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), reflecting his absolute submission to the will of God.

He said Eid was a great opportunity to extend compassion and kindness to the less fortunate and prayed to God to bless all Pakistanis and Muslims around the world with the true happiness and understanding for the great religious act of sacrifice.

The ambassador also extended his warmest wishes to the Pakistani community in France and congratulated everyone who performed the Hajj this year.