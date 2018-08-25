Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Aug 25 2018
GEO NEWS

Parliament rejects US latest ‘do more’ demand, says Rabbani

GEO NEWS

Saturday Aug 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Saturday said that the people of Pakistan and parliament have rejected the United State of America's 'Do More' demand in his reaction on the controversial readout issued by the US State Department on PM Imran- Secretary of State Pompeo phone call.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said that the country faced worst political and economic instability due to its involvement in the US' War against terrorism.

"The Pakistan foreign office statement on Pompeo's call is a cause of concern as it reflects a relationship based on master and servant. People of Pakistan doesn't accept it. We will raise the matter in the next Senate session," Rabbani added.

The senator questioned the haste shown by the PTI government over dialogue with India.

"The haste of resumption of dialogue is not in line with the Pakistani state's position with India. Pakistan will only participate in the dialogue if Kashmir issue is also in the agenda. Pakistan can't limit dialogue till terrorism," he said.

