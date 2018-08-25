Qureshi claims US readout on PM Khan-Pompeo call ‘against the reality’

ISLAMABAD: A US State Department readout, pertaining to a phone call between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump's foreign affairs adviser, was "against the reality", Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

In a press conference held here on Friday, Qureshi refuted the US' account of the Khan-Pompeo call, denying that there was any discussion on militants that Washington alleges operate in Pakistan.



The foreign minister noted that “the impression, which was given … where they’re saying that they mentioned the terrorists’ presence in Pakistan, that is against the reality”.

“I’m saying it with full confidence.”



He further explained that he had directed the foreign secretary to issue an immediate rebuttal over the statements issued by Washington, adding that US State Secretary Pompeo had "said he wanted a constructive and productive relationship.



"I am looking forward to his visit and engage with him for peace and stability and look and areas where both countries stand to gain," Qureshi added.



While the foreign minister noted that Pompeo's meeting with Khan, who was sworn in as prime minister last week, "will be very important", he also highlighted that Pakistan doesn't "share the same cordial relations with the US as we had before in the past".



Reiterating that Islamabad will have to make Washington see its genuine reservations over certain policy matters, he said: "The US authorities have to understand Pakistan's view."

"We have a longstanding bilateral relationship with the US that has had its ups and downs. This is an important bilateral relationship. In order to bring relations with the US to a past level, there is a need to understand the situation and needs in Afghanistan."



Qureshi also outlined the country’s foreign policy objectives and guidelines in a world that has changed significantly since the last time he held this post.



“Realignments have taken place and we need to understand them. Pakistan is no longer the darling of the west that it used to be,” he asserted.

The row comes ahead of Pompeo's visit to Islamabad, slated for September 5, to meet with PM Khan — something that the foreign minister confirmed in his address earlier today.



'Factually incorrect statement'

On Thursday, a press release issued by Heather Nauert, the US State Department spokesperson, had made note of the phone call, saying "Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success".

It had added: "Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship. Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process."



Subsequently, the Foreign Office had categorically rejected the statement of Pompeo's telephonic conversation with Khan, with Dr Mohammad Faisal, its spokesperson, demanding the "factually incorrect statement" should "immediately corrected" by the State Department.



"Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by US State Dept on today’s phone call btwn PM Khan & Sec Pompeo. There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan. This shd be immediately corrected," Dr Faisal had tweeted.

Regardless, the US State Department said Washington "stand[s] by our readout", as confirmed by Nauert.

“I can only say we stand by our readout,” she told a news conference on Thursday, calling Pakistan “an important partner” in the region.

“The secretary had a good call with the new prime minister and we look forward to having a good relationship with them in the future.”

The US officials routinely raise the issue of Taliban and other militants that they claim operate from "safe havens" in Pakistan, wherefrom Washington asserts they plot attacks on the US and Afghan troops across the border. Islamabad, however, has consistently denied that the Afghan Taliban operate from its soil.



‘Peace in Afghanistan essential’

Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi listens during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

On the other hand, during his September 5 visit, Pompeo and PM Khan are likely to discuss bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest before the former leaves for New Delhi the next day.

It is also expected that Pompeo, who would become the first foreign diplomat to meet Pakistan's new PM, may talk the Afghan peace process as well — which was made likelier by Nauert's comment that Pakistan had a "vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process".

Earlier today, apart from discussing the 'phone call' spat, the foreign minister also commented on Pakistan's westside neighbour, Afghanistan, saying peace in Kabul was essential for Islamabad.

“The Afghan president has pointed towards a peace process and we have to see how Pakistan can help in this process,” Qureshi said.

‘Don’t want Pakistan on FATF blacklist’

Further, Qureshi told the reporters that Pakistan was on the grey-list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), stating that this was not the first time this had happened.

The foreign minister said he would speak with Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the former minister of finance, and seek details from her on the progress and steps Islamabad was required to take to be removed from the list.

“I do not want Pakistan to be placed on the blacklist,” he asserted.