FM writes letter to OIC Secretary General on issue of blasphemous content

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed the Senate on Tuesday that he had written a letter to the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of blasphemous content, asking him to call a meeting in Jeddah of OIC permanent representatives.



Speaking in the Senate here, Qureshi said if steps were not taken against blasphemy it would ignite religious extremism.



The cabinet in the first meeting expressed its anger and grief on the issue of blasphemy and the Dutch ambassador was called to the Foreign Office to make him aware of the situation, he added.

Letters were also written to the six member countries of OIC, Qureshi added.

Shah Mehmood said he would raise the issue at OIC forum during the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly.

The minister said previously after incidents of blasphemy, OIC warned of a blockade of goods of countries where blasphemy was being committed and that sent a message to those countries.



He said the issue would be raised with the European Union as well, adding he was conveyed by PTA that it blocked 32,000 websites and link posting blasphemous material.

Qureshi said the Dutch Foreign Minister was likely to contact him and he would convey feelings of people of Pakistan and representatives of Parliament.

Later, the foreign minister raised the issue of blasphemous event with his Dutch counterpart.

“FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi underscored that the abominable act of the Dutch Parliamentarian was provoking and hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world. Such acts spread hate and intolerance,” said Dr Mohammad Faisal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Treatment of Muslims in Myanmar, IoK

Qureshi also raised the issue of how Muslims were being treated in Myanmar, assuring that Pakistan's sympathies were with this as this was a human rights issue.



The minister said the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir was evident before everybody as human rights were being violated.



He said India needed to revisit its policy in occupied Kashmir as a genuine movement was continuing in the valley against Indian oppression.

“I will continue to raise the issue as is the demand of the members of the Senate and people of Pakistan.”

Water crisis

The foreign minister stressed that Pakistan was facing a water crisis and the issue became grave due to the negligence of the previous government, adding availability of water was critical for Pakistan’s economy and agriculture.

Qureshi said India and Pakistani experts should sit together to resolve the issue in line with international agreements and practices.

The government would do its utmost to advance the viewpoint of Pakistan, he added.

FATF greylist

The minister said Pakistan was on the greylist of FinancialAction Task Force (FATF) and there was concern that it might be moved to the blacklist.

He said he was certain that the international community would understand the position of Pakistan, adding terror financing and terrorism were interlinked and the menace had cost lives of thousands of Pakistanis.



