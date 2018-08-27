Senate adopts resolution against blasphemous Dutch cartoon competition

After passing of the resolution, Prime Minister Imran Khan made his first speech to Senate/ Geo News screen grab

ISLAMABAD: A unanimous resolution was adopted by the Senate on Monday against a blasphemous caricature competition in the Netherlands. In June this year, Dutch anti-Islam politician Greet Wilders announced the holding of a competition depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In today's session of Senate, the resolution was tabled by Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, against the blasphemous cartoon competition.

The resolution stated that a caricature competition will be held at the end of the year in the Netherlands and the Pakistani government should summon the Dutch envoy to record protest.

It was mentioned in the resolution that the government should raise the issue of blasphemous caricatures in the United Nations Security Council.

On August 20, the Charge d'Affaires of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was summoned to the Foreign Office to hold a competition of blasphemous caricatures. A press release by the Foreign Office stated that "deep concern was conveyed at this deliberate and malicious attempt to defame Islam."



PM Imran says will take up issue with OIC

After passing of the resolution, Prime Minister Imran Khan made his first speech to the upper House of Parliament. The prime minister said his government would take up the matter of blasphemous caricatures in the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

Imran said that very few Europeans understand the hurting of Muslim sentiments over blasphemous content.



The prime minister said he understands the European mindset and they do not understand the love Muslims have for the Prophet (PBUH).

Imran further said that his government will prioritise the issue and take it up with the global Muslim body, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



He said that a session of the OIC should be held to discuss the matter of blasphemous caricature competition.

