Team's morale is high, will perform well in Asia Cup: Sarfraz Ahmed

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Monday said that tea’s morale is high and they will perform well in the upcoming Asia Cup.



“The team has prepared a lot for the tournament and we will try our best to perform well in all three categories,” Sarfraz said while speaking to media representatives at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Stating that the “Asia Cup is a big event in which the top teams are participating”, the national team captain said, “Our match against India is crucial.”

Sarfraz also stressed that spinners will play a key role in the Asia Cup which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates from September 15 to September 28.

“If we bat first then we will aim to make over 300 runs,” he said.

“We are not relying of any one category and are looking to perform well in all three — fielding, batting and bowling,” Sarfraz continued.

Further, the national team captain said, “Pakistan A cricket team will also be in the UAE at the same time and if we need alternate players we can call them.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman also said that foreign coaches are professional.

“Fitness of players has improved and there are many positive developments in the team,” he upheld.

“Our battling line has the ability to set good targets.”

Responding to a question regarding former captain Muhammad Hafeez, Sarfraz said, “The team needs him and we hope he will able to play the World Cup.”

When asked about the team’s contribution to the fund set up for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Sarfraz said, “Rs3.2 million will be given from the team and each player will donate Rs0.2 million.”