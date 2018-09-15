Karachi police execute new plan to crack down on street criminals

KARACHI: The Karachi police have executed a new plan to crack down on street criminals in the sprawling metropolis, it emerged on Saturday.



With the help of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, the police have claimed to arrest at least 40 criminals involved in 18 robberies and thefts within one week.

Additional IG Karachi Ameer Sheikh told Geo News that the CCTV footages are being used as an important tool to identify street criminals.

Street criminals seen in footage obtained from surveillance cameras in Karachi. Photo: Karachi Police 1

In district west, at least 13 involved in five incidents of street crimes and robberies were arrested. Similarly, seven criminals involved in three robberies in district east, five involved in three incidents in Korangi district, two involved in three robberies in district south, and two involved in a theft incident in district central were arrested with the help of footage from surveillance cameras.

The Special Investigation Unit also arrested at least 11 involved in three robberies, Additional IG Sheikh said. "The CCTV footages are being presented as evidence during the court hearings," he said.

In the past week, Additional IG Karachi had stressed on using CCTV footages as a tool to launch a crackdown on street criminals.