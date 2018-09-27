Experts identify mysterious disease which claimed nine lives in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR: A disease which has claimed nine lives in Lower Dir is believed to be Rickettsial.



A notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) director general health services on Thursday said, “From the available data and consultation with experts, symptoms are suggesting that the disease might be Rickettsial.”

“It is to inform you all, that any patient with high grade fever from district Lower Dir having close contact with animals and pyrexia of unknown origin should be considered as suspected case of Rickettsial and should be investigated and managed according to interim guidelines,” it added.

A day earlier, it was reported that a mysterious disease had claimed nine lives in Barimakar area of Lower Dir.

The deceased had the common symptoms of high grade fever and Thrombocytopenia.

According to the health department in Lower Dir, an emergency had been declared following which blood samples of more than 300 affected people were collected and sent for tests.

Lower Dir District Health Officer Dr Shaukat told Geo News on Wednesday that a special ward had been set up on emergency basis in the hospital of Chakdara in the district, while a dispensary had also been opened in the village to tend to the needs of locals.