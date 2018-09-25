Mysterious disease claims seven lives in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: A mysterious disease has caused panic in Bareemki area of Lower Dir, claiming lives of seven people so far.



According to the health department in Lower Dir, an emergency has been declared following which blood samples of more than 300 affected people were collected and sent for tests.

However, it is not the first time deaths have been caused by this mysterious disease in Lower Dir. Locals said dozens of people have lost their lives since the past few years due to the disease, which has not been identified yet.

Lower Dir District Health Officer Dr Shaukat told Geo News that a special ward has been set up on emergency basis in the hospital of Chakdara in the district, while a dispensary has also been opened in the village to tend to the needs of locals throughout around the clock.

On the other hand, experts suggest awareness on different diseases among residents of the district was essential to prevent deaths.