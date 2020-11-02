PM Imran Khan to launch ‘mega CPEC City’ project in KP on 18 Nov

Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit KP later this month to inaugurate the CPEC project.

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch work on a mega-development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Rashakai on November 18.



Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak announced that the prime minister would launch the ‘CPEC City’ project while addressing a public meeting in Abakhel, Nowshera Kalaan on Sunday.

“The city will be constructed under the CPEC [project] and will consist of education and commercial zones, public buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park and sports facilities,” the minister said.



Pervez Khattak said a large number of industrial units would be set up at the “CPEC City” which would create thousands of jobs for the people of Nowshera and other nearby districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal minister hoped the people of his home district would accord a rousing welcome to the prime minister during his forthcoming visit to Rashakai to thank him for the mega project.

‘PDM narrative facilitating Indian stance’

Pervez Khattak in his address came down hard on the 11-party Opposition’s alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and accused its leaders of coming together to protect their own interests.

He believed that the PDM leaders narrative was facilitating and strengthening the Indian stance against Pakistan, adding the Opposition should think over it.

The defence minister said political parties which were part of the PDM had no concerns for the problems of the poor people and had joined hands against the government to acquire powers by all means.