Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘mega CPEC City’ project in KP on 18 Nov

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit KP later this month to inaugurate the CPEC project.

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch work on a mega-development project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Rashakai on November 18.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak announced that the prime minister would launch the ‘CPEC City’ project while addressing a public meeting in Abakhel, Nowshera Kalaan on Sunday.

“The city will be constructed under the CPEC [project] and will consist of education and commercial zones, public buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park and sports facilities,” the minister said.

Read more: Rashakai SEZ to lead KP, Pakistan towards progress, says  PM Imran Khan

Pervez Khattak said a large number of industrial units would be set up at the “CPEC City” which would create thousands of jobs for the people of Nowshera and other nearby districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal minister hoped the people of his home district would accord a rousing welcome to the prime minister during his forthcoming visit to Rashakai to thank him for the mega project.

‘PDM narrative facilitating Indian stance’

Pervez Khattak in his address came down hard on the 11-party Opposition’s alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and accused its leaders of coming together to protect their own interests.

Read more: Murad Saeed links PDM's objectives to Israel, India

He believed that the PDM leaders narrative was facilitating and strengthening the Indian stance against Pakistan, adding the Opposition should think over it.

The defence minister said political parties which were part of the PDM had no concerns for the problems of the poor people and had joined hands against the government to acquire powers by all means.

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to begin week-long electioneering in G-B on Nov 4

Maryam to begin week-long electioneering in G-B on Nov 4
GB Election 2020: PM Imran Khan violated code of conduct by addressing political rally, says Sherry Rehman

GB Election 2020: PM Imran Khan violated code of conduct by addressing political rally, says Sherry Rehman
FIA unearths Karachi gang involved in online car fraud

FIA unearths Karachi gang involved in online car fraud
Allegations of treason are hateful and should be stopped: SCBA chief

Allegations of treason are hateful and should be stopped: SCBA chief
Fact check: HEC has not issued letter regarding universities' closure

Fact check: HEC has not issued letter regarding universities' closure
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan's fifth province: Fawad Chaudhry

Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan's fifth province: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan rejects India's 'irresponsible, unwarranted' statement on GB, says reforms reflect will of indigenous people

Pakistan rejects India's 'irresponsible, unwarranted' statement on GB, says reforms reflect will of indigenous people
'Greater game plan': Murad Saeed links PDM's objectives to Israel, India

'Greater game plan': Murad Saeed links PDM's objectives to Israel, India
In pictures: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir cooks, shares meals with residents of Islamabad panahgah

In pictures: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir cooks, shares meals with residents of Islamabad panahgah

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal finally tests negative for coronavirus

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal finally tests negative for coronavirus
PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz launches 'Sher Jawan' campaign

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz launches 'Sher Jawan' campaign
Fact check: France did not deport Pakistanis after PM Imran Khan's remarks on Macron

Fact check: France did not deport Pakistanis after PM Imran Khan's remarks on Macron

Latest

view all