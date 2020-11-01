Can't connect right now! retry
By
APP

'Greater game plan': Murad Saeed links PDM's objectives to Israel, India

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on November 1, 2020. — APP  

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the Opposition parties’ "nexus with the anti-Pakistan lobby" was advancing India’s "greater game plan" to destabilise the country.

“The [Opposition] has been meeting with anti-Pakistan lobbyists, comprising Israelis and Indians, under their greater game plan, on a two-point agenda," Saeed claimed, while addressing a press conference.

The Opposition wants an NRO (concession) to protect their ill-gotten money, while external powers want to destabilise Pakistan through different tactics, the federal minister said.

Read more: 'No one above the state', says Shibli Faraz as PDM's anti-govt campaign gains pace

To back his claims, Saeed played video statements of Opposition parties’ leadership and Indian establishment officials.

“Have you met Indian lobbyists?” the minister asked, repeating a question he put before the Opposition parties in his news conference last Sunday.

You have seen that their leadership has advanced the same agenda by raising the slogan of ‘Independent Balochistan'

Explaining the two-point agenda under the "greater game plan", he accused the Opposition parties of "agreeing with the Indo-Israel establishments to target Pakistan’s judicial and security institutions" in exchange for projecting PML-N’s absconding leader Nawaz Sharif as a "champion of democracy" in the country, besides protecting their financial corruption.

Saeed said that he had "exposed the Opposition’s sinister designs before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's public meeting in Balochistan".

Read  more: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz launches Sher Jawan campaign

"You have seen that their leadership has advanced the same agenda by raising the slogan of ‘Independent Balochistan’ there," he said.

The federal minister said that the PDM rally in Balochistan raised questions, including whether the slogan was in pursuance of the greater game plan and why the PDM leadership did not deny the demand.

