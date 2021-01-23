Can't connect right now! retry
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship

Expressing her concerns on Esra Bilgic being made the brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has said that our industry will die if you keep paying Turkish actors for jobs Pakistani actors can do.

Recently, Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, sparked speculations she is being appointed the brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi for the PSL season 6 after the Turkish actress shared a photo of Islamia College Peshawar with caption, “The City Of Flowers.”

In this context, an Instagram page recently shared a post where several netizens took part in the discussion.

Emmy-winning Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy also commented and raised her concerns on the Turkish actress being made the brand ambassador.

She commented, “I find this hilarious! A Turkish actress whose country doesn’t even play the sport will now be a mascot for cricket- what happed to Pakistani actresses by the way?”

“Did they all disappear that we have to get foreign ones?” Sharmeen said.

The filmmaker went on to say, “Whatever is left of our industry will die if you keep paying Turkish actors for jobs Pakistani actors can do!”

