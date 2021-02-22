Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
AFP

Homeless people in Russian city receive coronavirus vaccine

By
AFP

Monday Feb 22, 2021


Photo: File
  • Russia has started inoculating homeless people for coronavirus in the city of Saint Petersburg
  • The vaccine drive is taking place under a charity initiative that has received the backing of local officials
  • According to official figures, there are 15,000 homeless people in Saint Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG: Russian on Sunday announced that it has started inoculating homeless people for coronavirus in the city of Saint Petersburg under a charity initiative that has received the backing of local officials.

"Here there are many people at risk. It is important for them to be vaccinated," said Taysia Suvorova, of the Nochlezhka non-governmental that organisation provides aid to the homeless in Russia´s second city.

Read more: Russia's vaccine 91.6% effective against coronavirus

The 40 people receiving the vaccine are currently housed by the charity.

According to official figures, there are 15,000 homeless people in the former imperial capital, out of a total population of five million.

Nochlezhka believes the real figure is at least double that.

"Some people have been saying controversial things about the vaccine, but I think there are more advantages than negatives," 57-year-old Galina Ivanovna told AFP, after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

"I´m pretty happy to do it," she added.

Fellow recipient Aleksandr Suvorov, 60, echoed her sentiment, adding that the vaccine was a good thing "because the situation is complicated with coronavirus".

An NGO has already launched a similar initiative for the homeless in Moscow, aided by the authorities in the Russian capital.

Russia registered its first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, back in August.

A second Russian vaccine, EpiVacCorona, was approved in October 2020. The country officially launched its programme of mass vaccinations in January.

On Saturday Russia announced the registration of its third coronavirus vaccine Kovivak.

According to official figures, 4.6 million coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia, 83,293 of which have proved fatal.

Read more: Russian vaccine Sputnik V to be provided only to large hospitals, says Pakistani importer

More From World:

UN denounces Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest

UN denounces Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest
Texas water shortages persist; 'fragile' power grid returns to life

Texas water shortages persist; 'fragile' power grid returns to life
TIME magazine names Finland's PM Sanna Marin in ‘next 100’ leaders’ list

TIME magazine names Finland's PM Sanna Marin in ‘next 100’ leaders’ list
WATCH: Pfizer, BioNTech test coronavirus vaccine's efficacy on pregnant women

WATCH: Pfizer, BioNTech test coronavirus vaccine's efficacy on pregnant women
India reports biggest increase in COVID-19 infections in three weeks

India reports biggest increase in COVID-19 infections in three weeks
Iran will reverse nuclear actions once US lifts sanctions, reiterates Javad Zarif

Iran will reverse nuclear actions once US lifts sanctions, reiterates Javad Zarif
Kaveh Moussavi challenges David Rose to sue him over £250000 kickback expose

Kaveh Moussavi challenges David Rose to sue him over £250000 kickback expose
China confirms death of four soldiers in June's 'violent face-off' with India

China confirms death of four soldiers in June's 'violent face-off' with India
US snow storm: Texans get power back as water crisis spreads

US snow storm: Texans get power back as water crisis spreads
NASA's Perseverance rover all set to search for life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover all set to search for life on Mars
Poland's main opposition party supports liberalisation of abortion rules to win votes

Poland's main opposition party supports liberalisation of abortion rules to win votes
NATO assesses troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan amid Taliban's 'failure to meet commitments'

NATO assesses troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan amid Taliban's 'failure to meet commitments'

Latest

view all