Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Russian vaccine Sputnik V to be provided only to large hospitals, says Pakistani importer

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in a department store in Moscow, Russia, on January 18, 2021. — Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
  • The pharmaceutical firm can only provide the vaccine to large hospitals and institutions but cannot sell it in the market.
  • It also revealed that no agreement has been reached with any of the health facilities or institutions in the country so far.
  • The firm is in contact with leading private health facilities in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine.

KARACHI: A local private pharmaceutical firm, allowed to import Russia’s Sputnik V in Pakistan, has said that as per the emergency use authorisation and other permissions they have, they can only provide the vaccine to large hospitals and institutions but cannot sell it in the market.

According to a news report published in The News, the firm is in contact with leading private health facilities in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine. 

However, no agreement has been reached with any of the health facilities or institutions in the country so far.

“At the moment, we are in contact with several leading health facilities, including Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Doctors Hospital, Lahore, and some other leading institutions for the supply of Sputnik V," an official of the AGP Limited told the publication.

The AGP official clarified that they have not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or diagnostic center for the supply of Sputnik V vaccine either directly or indirectly in Pakistan.

He also ensured that the firm would fully follow and comply with the directives and guidelines of the drug regulatory authorities of the country.

“We are expecting the first consignment of the Russian vaccine in the country within a week. More consignments to follow in the weeks and months to come," the AGP official maintained.

The controversy erupted after Chughtai Lab, a local network of diagnostic labs, claimed that it expects the Russian vaccine to be available in the country within one or two weeks.

