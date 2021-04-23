Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her latest photo shoot

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her latest photo shoot

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has clarified her latest photo shoot for a wedding magazine amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing her stunning cover photo of the magazine, the Dostana 2 actress said, “In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that.”

She further said, “This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible.”

“I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always,” Janhvi concluded.

Meanwhile, Janhvi looked absolutely ethereal in the latest photo shoot.

More From Showbiz:

Sonu Sood recovers from coronavirus

Sonu Sood recovers from coronavirus
Aagha Ali urges govt to postpone exams amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Aagha Ali urges govt to postpone exams amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz get Covid-19 shot

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz get Covid-19 shot
Akshay Kumar pays rich tribute to Shravan Rathod

Akshay Kumar pays rich tribute to Shravan Rathod
Actress Sumbul Shahid on ventilator after testing positive for coronavirus

Actress Sumbul Shahid on ventilator after testing positive for coronavirus

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first child

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first child
Aiman Khan shares adorable snap of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan shares adorable snap of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal Muneeb
Alia Bhatt applauds Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah’s song about her

Alia Bhatt applauds Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah’s song about her
‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19
Esha Deol urges fans to take up yoga for mental, physical health

Esha Deol urges fans to take up yoga for mental, physical health
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan looks completely unrecognizable in latest photo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan looks completely unrecognizable in latest photo
Sakina Samo praises Sheheryar Munawar, Asad Siddiqui

Sakina Samo praises Sheheryar Munawar, Asad Siddiqui

Latest

view all