Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her latest photo shoot

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has clarified her latest photo shoot for a wedding magazine amid coronavirus pandemic.



Sharing her stunning cover photo of the magazine, the Dostana 2 actress said, “In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that.”

She further said, “This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible.”

“I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always,” Janhvi concluded.

Meanwhile, Janhvi looked absolutely ethereal in the latest photo shoot.