Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
AFP

Indian coronavirus variant detected in Switzerland

By
AFP

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Passengers wear protective masks as they leave a tram of public transport operator Verkehrsbetriebe Zurich (VBZ), as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Zurich, Switzerland July 6, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • The variant was found in "a passenger who was transiting through an airport," says public health authority.
  • India's healthcare system is buckling under a new wave of infections blamed in part on new "double mutant" variant.
  • A total of almost 190,000 people have died of coronavirus in India according to official figures.

GENEVA: Switzerland's public health authority said Saturday a first case of the COVID-19 variant contributing to the exploding outbreak in India has been detected in Switzerland.

"The first case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in Switzerland," Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) said in a tweet.

The virus variant was found in "a passenger who was transiting through an airport," it said.

Related items

Spokesman Daniel Dauwalder told AFP in an email that the positive sample was collected in March in the northern canton of Solothurn, and that the transit passenger "had arrived from a European country".

The news comes after Belgian authorities on Thursday said a group of 20 Indian nursing students who arrived from Paris had tested positive for the variant in the country.

India's healthcare system is meanwhile buckling under a new wave of infections blamed in part on the new "double mutant" variant, known as B.1.617.

On Saturday, India reported a record daily number of cases and deaths from COVID-19, while the government is struggling to provide enough oxygen to overwhelmed hospitals.

A total of almost 190,000 people have died of coronavirus in India according to official figures.

Countries have been on high alert for the variant, with several suspending flights from India.

The BAG said it was discussing whether to add India to its red list of high-risk countries.

People arriving from countries placed on Switzerland's red list are required to quarantine for 10 days.

But Dauwalder pointed out that India already figured on a separate list held by the State Secretariat for Migration, which meant that for now, in most cases only Swiss citizens and residents were permitted to enter Switzerland after a stay in India.

More From World:

Pakistan assures 'every possible assistance' to family of New York acid-attack victim

Pakistan assures 'every possible assistance' to family of New York acid-attack victim
‘The system is broken’: COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital

‘The system is broken’: COVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital
Indian hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 as Japan declares emergency

Indian hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 as Japan declares emergency
In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030

In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030
'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine
Indian healthcare system collapses as coronavirus cases surge again

Indian healthcare system collapses as coronavirus cases surge again
Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India

Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India
Coronavirus: Flights from India suspended by UAE amid rising cases

Coronavirus: Flights from India suspended by UAE amid rising cases
Pharmaceutical giants shell out billions to shareholders as world confronts vaccine apartheid

Pharmaceutical giants shell out billions to shareholders as world confronts vaccine apartheid
Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in ‘heinous’ acid attack outside her home near New York City

Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in ‘heinous’ acid attack outside her home near New York City
US sets new emissions target at climate summit

US sets new emissions target at climate summit

Latest

view all