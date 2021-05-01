In Labour Day message, Punjab chief minister announces raising minimum wage to Rs20,000

Chief minister says marriage grant for labourers has been increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000.

1,296 flats have also been allotted to workers in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, and Multan, he says.

The previous governments did not pay attention to the welfare of labourers, he claims.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, on the occasion of Labour Day on Saturday said that the provincial government would raise the minimum wage in the province to Rs20,000.

The chief minister, in a statement, said 1,296 flats have also been allotted to workers in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, and Multan.

Buzdar said that the welfare of the labour class is the government's priority and that it had increased the minimum wage by Rs5,000 in the last three years.

"The previous governments did not pay attention to the welfare of labourers [...] We have suspended the outdated methods and launched an online platform for labour inspection," he said.



The chief minister said the marriage grant for labourers has been increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000.

Labour Day — also known as May Day — is observed around the world to express solidarity with and honour the rights of the labour class.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps to provide job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.

Govt committed to improve working conditions of labourers

Prime Minister Imran Khan had, earlier in his message on Labour Day, said the PTI government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of labourers through a better work environment, provision of housing and education facilities, and extending health coverage to them and their families.

“The government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and curtail delays in providing relief to the workers,” he said.

The prime minister said May 1 is a reminder of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers, who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment.

“The day symbolises the dignity of labour and at the same time, it also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building,” he said.