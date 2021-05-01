Can't connect right now! retry
Labour Day: Govt committed to improve working, living conditions of workers, says PM Imran Khan

A Pakistani labourer carries a sack of potatoes at a fruit and vegetable market in Peshawar on May 1, 2017, on International Labour Day, or May Day. / AFP PHOTO / ABDUL MAJEED — AFP or licensors
  • PM Imran Khan says the incumbent government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of the workers.
  • He says the government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institution.
  • The prime minister notes the govt was fully aware of the challenges faced by the labourers due to Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of the workers through a better work environment, provision of housing and education facilities, and extending health coverage to them and their families, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on the International Labour Day being observed today across the world including Pakistan.

“The government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and curtail delays in providing relief to the workers,” he said.

The prime minister said May 1 reminded them of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers, who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment.

“The day symbolises the dignity of labour and at the same time, it also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building,” he added.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccination centres to remain open on Labour Day

The prime minister said: “Our religion lays special emphasis upon the principles of social justice and respect for the rights of workers. There are numerous Ahadith highlighting rights of the workers, provision of adequate wages and ensuring fair treatment to the working class.”

Keeping in view the requirements of the labour market, he said, the present government had also embarked upon programmes of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country.

The prime minister noted the government was fully aware of the challenges the COVID-19 situation had been posing for the lives of workers, particularly the daily wagers.

“Our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic,” he added.

The prime minister said the government’s “Mazdoor ka Ehsaas” programme was specially designed to cater to the needs of low-income labourers.

“We own our labour and we are fully cognizant of our responsibilities towards them. We are committed to ensuring that benefits of economic progress translate into the prosperity of all sections of the population, including the workers,” he added.

“May Allah help us to truly put in our best efforts for the prosperity of our workers and our country,” the prime minister concluded.

