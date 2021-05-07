Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07 2021
Friday May 07, 2021

Kartik Aaryan says tough times reinstate his faith in humanity

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has said that the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic have reinstated his faith in humanity.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal star shared his throwback photo from the Golden Temple in Amritsar and wrote “These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity”.

“It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness”.

He further said “Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

