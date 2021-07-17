T-series head Bhushan Kumar accused of rape and cheating

Son of music maestro Gulshan Kumar and head of T-series, Bhushan Kumar, has been booked for rape.

A complaint against the music baron has been filed at a Mumbai police station for allegedly raping a model on the promise of giving her a job, as per officials.

The case has been registered at DN Nagar police station in Andheri (West).

According to Press Trust of India, Bhushan kumar had promised the 30-year-old woman of giving her an opportunity to work on one of his projects. Kumar has been sexually assaulting the woman since 2017.

As per the law, Bhushan Kumar has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).





