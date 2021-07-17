 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

T-series head Bhushan Kumar accused of rape and cheating

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

T-series head Bhushan Kumar accused of rape and cheating
T-series head Bhushan Kumar accused of rape and cheating

Son of music maestro Gulshan Kumar and head of T-series, Bhushan Kumar, has been booked for rape.

A complaint against the music baron has been filed at a Mumbai police station for allegedly raping a model on the promise of giving her a job, as per officials.

The case has been registered at DN Nagar police station in Andheri (West).

According to Press Trust of India, Bhushan kumar had promised the 30-year-old woman of giving her an opportunity to work on one of his projects. Kumar has been sexually assaulting the woman since 2017.

As per the law, Bhushan Kumar has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).


More From Showbiz:

Falak Shabir promises eternity to Sarah Khan in his new love song

Falak Shabir promises eternity to Sarah Khan in his new love song
Anushka Sharma says she obliged 'fan' with a picture. Virat Kohli, is that you?

Anushka Sharma says she obliged 'fan' with a picture. Virat Kohli, is that you?
Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Surekha Sikri: ‘An actor par excellence’

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Surekha Sikri: ‘An actor par excellence’
Ayeza Khan all hearts for Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

Ayeza Khan all hearts for Salman Khan’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s 'Rafta Rafta' teaser is out now

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s 'Rafta Rafta' teaser is out now
Shah Rukh Khan praises Farhan Akhtar for 'Toofaan'

Shah Rukh Khan praises Farhan Akhtar for 'Toofaan'
Veteran actress Sultana Zafar passes away

Veteran actress Sultana Zafar passes away

Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh goes viral

Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh goes viral
Indian TV actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac failure

Indian TV actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac failure

Is Atif Aslam planning to revamp iconic track 'Aadat'?

Is Atif Aslam planning to revamp iconic track 'Aadat'?

Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan debut track 'Zindagi' on wedding anniversary

Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan debut track 'Zindagi' on wedding anniversary

Ayushmann Khurana, Neena Gupta mourn the death of 'Badhai Ho' co-star Surekha Sikri

Ayushmann Khurana, Neena Gupta mourn the death of 'Badhai Ho' co-star Surekha Sikri

Latest

view all