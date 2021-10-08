LSA 2021: Mehwish Hayat refuels over backstage buzz, excitement

Lux Style Awards 2021 are just around the corner and the host for the year, Mehwish Hayat, is talking about the adrenaline right before the big day.

Speaking with Geo News in an exclusive interview, Mehwish spoke about all the things she loves backstage, including the rush and craziness that comes amid chaos.

"Only two days before the main event and I'm very excited. My last performance was in 2018 but now after COVID-19 and a break of two years, finally I'm back on the stage," Mehwish divulged.

Speaking more about the rehearsals, Mehwish gushed over her love for backstage fun and frolic.

"It's very fun, all of us are enjoying it. Artists miss such events a lot and backstage is a place where I have a lot of fun. I really like the rush and the buzz and excitement," continued Mehwish.

Dishing out what is new on the 20th Lux Style Awards, the Load Wedding star shared how she is taking this forum to talk about social issues including women empowerment.

"This time, the content is a bit different. Of course, we are talking a lot about women empowerment, we are talking about unity and harmony between each other and the industry so I think it is very positive very healthy," Mehwish added.

Mehwish performing at LSA' 2019

Not to mention her surprise tribute to one of the famous female singers of Pakistan. "We are also paying a tribute to a famous singer. We are excited," said Mehwish.

Talking about herself being a Lux girl, Mehwish confessed that she really feels at home whenever she is on stage.

"I really feel at home. This time I'm very hands-on. From outfits to dance steps, I'm very involved in the process this time."

Stay tuned to watch live updates from Lux Style Awards.