Aamir Liaquat to be laid to rest in Karachi today

TV personality and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Famous TV personality and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain will be laid to rest at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard after his funeral prayers today (Friday), Hussain's ex-wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal confirmed.

The 50-year-old televangelist passed away on Thursday. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

Taking to Instagram, Bushra announced that the deceased's funeral prayers will be offered at 2pm today after Friday prayers and he will be buried in the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi. She said that the deceased will be taken to his final resting place with respect and honour, clarifying that her children Ahmed Aamir and Dua-e-Aamir have refused to allow the autopsy of their father.

Hussain had revealed in one of his recent video statements that he has booked a grave in the graveyard of Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine. His parents, politician Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and columnist Mahmooda Sultana, are also buried at the same spot and he will be laid to rest beside them.

Aamir Liaquat's house sealed for investigation

Hussain's house was sealed by the police as the police launched investigations into the motives behind his sudden death. Soon after his death, the police said that his family refused to allow the doctors to carry out an autopsy and had asked for some time to make a decision regarding that.

Earlier on Thursday, the PTI leader was found unconscious at his home in Karachi's Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

Hussain reportedly felt chest discomfort last night but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said a scream was heard from Hussain's room today morning.

His domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him. Later, the doctors said that Hussain was dead when he was brought to the hospital.