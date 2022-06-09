Breaking: Popular TV host and politician Amir Liaquat is no more

Former Member of National Assembly (MNA) and television host Amir Liaquat has passed away in Karachi, Geo News reported Thursday.



He was 49 years old.

The PTI leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

Liaquat reportedly felt discomfort last night but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room today morning.

His domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him, Geo News reported.

Later, the doctors said that Liaquat was dead when he was brought to the hospital.

Police initiates investigation into Amir Liaquat's death

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation into the death of the PTI leader and conducted a search at his home in Karachi's Khudadad Colony. SSP East said the police will also obtain CCTV footage to ascertain the facts leading to his death.

The authorities have decided to conduct a post-mortem as he died under mysterious circumstances.

East SSP said that the police examined Liaquat’s house and everything was in place. However, the police cordoned off his bedroom after collecting evidence. Police said that the family’s permission has been acquired for an autopsy after which a report will be prepared on the cause of death.

Moreover, the police will take the statement of Amir's driver Javed, who had informed the police about the incident first.

A time for Liaquat’s funeral prayers will be announced later, Geo News reported.

Condolences start pouring in

More to follow...

